XCS crowns speech contest winners

Courtesy photos | Xenia Community Schools Finalists in the XCS annual speech contest pose with Tara Palmer, director of curriculum and instruction.

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools recently hosted the finals of its annual speech competition during which finalists presented their speech to a panel of judges in person.

For this year’s competition, students submitted their speech on the topic of “what it means to be a good friend.” Students in grades 3-12 wrote and presented a speech, while students in K-2 had the option of reading their favorite poem about friendship.

All XCS students were eligible to submit their speech by video in November, which was then scored using age-appropriate criteria. Factors included qualities such as making eye contact while speaking clearly and at a normal pace as well as controlling their bodies. Older participants (grades 3-12), were scored on speaking style and manner, body language, preparedness, speech content, and adhering to time limits.

“The ability to speak well is a critical life skill and the chance to learn this skill at this age will benefit them tremendously in years to come,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton. “While many students fear public speaking, being able to communicate verbally can have a positive impact on students throughout their life.”

The top three in each age group were invited to the finals.

The final placements were:

Grades K-2: Owen Day (first); Kai Dykman (second); and Crosley Orner (third).

Grades 3-5: Leia Aguilar (first); Patrick McFarland (second); and Eliza Robbins (third).

Grades 6-8: Emil Aguilar (first) and Maraobi Iwuanyanwu

Grades 9-12: Macie Allen and Beau Weaver and Rubi Aguilar (second).

Winners in each age level received a $100 gift card. Second-place finishers received a $75 gift card, and third-place finishers received a $50 gift card.

