Butler handles Xenia on Senior Night

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia senior Gabby Winegarner (4) scored on this drive to the basket against Butler. Xenia fell 58-24 during Wednesday’s Senior Night home game. Xenia senior Alaiya Meaux (11) lead the Bucs with a team-high 10 points. The lights were turned down during player introductions, but Xenia senior Tayler Elliott was able to pose for her selfie as she was spotlighted during Senior Night.

XENIA — Senior Night began with an upbeat of optimism before the mood steadily crashed.

Butler spoiled the party for the Bucs’ three seniors Wednesday in a 58-24 game that kept the Aviators in first place in the MVL standings.

Xenia’s offense didn’t have much room to maneuver throughout the contest as Butler built up an early lead that continued to grow into the final minutes. Trailing by 16 at halftime, Xenia got as close as 12 early in the third quarter after getting its best flow of the game going using a 12-4 run spanning both halves.

Butler clamped back down on the defensive end and produced a 12-0 run to double its advantage and pull back away.

Xenia only managed to score one point in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Milani Channels, which also ended the second seven minute-plus drought of the game for its offense.

Xenia’s senior trio of Alaiya Meaux, Tayler Elliott and Gabby Winegarner combined to score 16 points. Nataiya Maidson had Xenia’s other seven points.

Butler also had won the first meeting this season between the two teams, 26-24.

