Boys, girls wrestlers step up at Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — A busy night on the mats at Greeneview High School on Thursday saw boys and girls from the area get in some sparring to stay sharp with districts and regionals approaching as wrestling season hits the month of February.
Greeneview hosted wrestlers from Fairborn, in addition to nine other schools, with both genders competing side-by-side on adjoining mats to keep the crowd entertained at all times.
The girls were featured with three rounds of round robin action that had all wrestlers get one or two matches during the event depending on how many entrants there were in each weight class.
Most of the closest matches in the evening took place amongst the girls. Elizabeth AScunter of Stebbins got a late pin over Greeneview’s Ryan Zink in a back and forth affair, Fairborn’s Hannah Hawk outlasted Daisy Angeles Santiago of Stebbins in overtime, and Fairmont’s Jarrettka Hoover got a pin in the final seconds against McClain’s Emma Marsh of the final match of the night.
Fairborn’s Akiaya Rhinehart also improved her individual record to 34-1 this season with a pair of wins.
The boys side started off with Fairborn and Greeneview dualing, the Rams prevailing 54-29. Greeneview then held a short dual with the limited amount of wrestlers representing Southeastern getting their turn on the mat. Afterward all three teams held exhibitions matches, concluding with a spirited matchup involving Greeneview’s Caden Church, who is blind, that brought the crowd into a loud round of applause at its finish.
Greeneview also held Senior Night ceremonies for its eight wrestlers: Carmen Kell, Robert Mitchell Jones, Jett Daniels, Brody Green, Tessa Allen, Alison Calhoun, Logan Kibble and Olivia Bender.
The Rams will compete at the OHSWCA State Duals in Versailles on Saturday. Fairborn has the Blazer Invite at National Trail the same day.
GIRLS RESULTS
Round 1
100 — Olivia Bender (G) def. Hannah Hawk (F) pin
105 — Ryan Zink (G) def. Carly Bazadula (EC) pin
110 — Brianna Kelley (F) def. Jenna Cline (WLS) pin
120 — Olivia Wheeler (G) def. Ryan Ortiz (ST) pin
125 — Dayza Daugherty (MC) def. Madison Clay (F) pin
130 — Kira Cole (ME) def. Lily Hendricks (G) pin
135 — Zion Glenn (F) def. Laura Stevenson (MC) pin
145 — Alison Calhoun (G) def. Keira Smith (F) pin
155 — Savannah Vaughan (F) def. Kearslynn Hayner (SE) pin
155 — Tessa Allen (G) def. Willa Riggenbach (NR) pin
170 — Kelsey Boyd (F) def. Kami Horner (SE) pin
235 — Akiaya Rhinehart (F) def. Emma Marsh (MC) pin
Round 2
100 — Olivia Bender (G) def. Daisy Angeles Santiago (ST) pin
105 — Elizabeth AScunter (S) def. Ryan Zink (G) pin
120 — Josie Maynard (NR) def. Olivia Wheeler (G) pin
130 — Lily Hendrick (G) def. Ryleigh Burns (EC) pin
145 — Alison Calhoun (G) def. Kalia Gopar (ST) pin
155 — Willa Riggenbach (NR) def. Savannah Vaughan (F) pin
155 — Tessa Allen (G) def. Jaila Thurman (ME) pin
170 — Carol Foster (NR) def. Kelsey Boyd (F) pin
235 — Akiaya Rhinehart (F) def. K. C. Foster (MC) pin
Round 3
100 —Hannah Hawk (F) def. Daisy Angeles Santiago (ST) 11-9 OT
135 — Zion Glenn (F) def. Laura Stevenson (MC) pin
145 — Kalia Gopar (ST) def. Keira Smith (F) pin
BOYS RESULTS
Greeneview 54, Fairborn 29
285 — Noah Lowrie (F) def. Gavin Gillum (G) pin :51
106 — Noah Dickerson (G) won default
113 — Jarrett Daniels (G) won default
120 — Logan Kibble (G) won default
126 — Logan Schlieman (F) def. Gaige Allen (G) 14-1 technical fall
132 — Jamar Reid (F) def. Landen Newton (G) pin 2:56
138 — Kyan Hendricks (G) def. Brady Hayes (F) pin :55
144 — T . J. Pierce (G) def. Jordan Bowshier (F) pin 2:25
150 — Jacoby Baldwin (G) def. Jorden Rivers (F) pin :42
157 — Mason Landon (F) def. Edward Mick (G) pin 1:58
165 — Brody Green (G) def. Brayden Hass (F) pin 2:23
175 — Robert Mitchell Jones (G) def. Ramon Reid (F) pin 3:57
190 — Jett Daniels (G) def. Hunter Boyd (F) pin 4:20
215 — Jayden Hall (F) def. Jeremy Butler (G) pin 4:19
Greeneview 78, Southeastern 6
Noah Dickerson won via pin
Logan Kibble won via pin
T. J. Pierce won via pin
Jacoby Baldwin lost via pin
Exhibitions
Logan Schlieman (F) won via pin
Riley Lawson (F) def. Thomas Buford (G) pin
Joey Cercone (F) won via pin
Jordan Rivers (F) lost via pin
Chase Walker (G) def. Ridvan Ismikhanov (F) pin
Dimitri Wall (F) def. Caden Church (G) pin
Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.