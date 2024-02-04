GBB: LCA earns top-seed, three others ranked in top-3 as sectional brackets are released

Bellbrook was locked into the No. 3-seed for Division I’s Southwest District North sectional. They chose to play at Troy High School and ended up being slotted to face No. 14 Miamisburg on Feb. 17. The winner plays No. 12 Springfield. Fairborn is the No-19 seed and as the final team in the rankings was placed into the final spot available. They end up with an initial bye before playing either No. 18 Piqua or No. 1 Springboro at Troy HS. Beavercreek earned the No. 2-seed in Division I’s Southwest District North sectional. Picking the late game at Butler High School on Feb. 14, they will play No. 17 Troy, with the winner facing either No. 11 Wayne or No. 16 Ponitz CTC. Xenia is the 13-seed and will face No. 7 CJ earlier the same day. No. 4 Fairmont awaits the winner of the game. Greeneview is the county’s only Division III team. They finished as the No. 11 ranked team in Southwest District North and will compete in the Northrdge HS sectional. Their first game is against No. 7 Greenon on Feb. 16, with No. 4 West Liberty Salem or No. 16 Triad playing the winner. Legacy Christian was the No. 1 team in in the Division IV Southwest District South rankings each day this season the official standings were released by MaxPreps. The Knights will start the tournament playing No. 10 New Miami on Feb. 17 at Monroe High School, and the winner faces No. 11 Lockland. Cedarville moved up to No. 3 in the final rankings and will play in the first game of the day at Monroe HS against No. 9 Cincinnati College Prep. No. 7 Ripley ULH plays the winner of that contest.

XENIA — The sectional tournament bracket for the girls basketball state tournament was created on Sunday.

Four Greene County teams finished as top-three seeds in their districts, as set by the MaxPreps Rating Percentage Index rankings as of midnight on Friday.

Legacy Christian in the Southwest District South of Division IV is the area’s only No. 1-seed. Beavercreek got the 2-seed in D-I SW North, and there are two 3-seeds with Bellbrook earning the rank in D-I and Cedarville in D-IV.

Sectional play begins on Feb. 12 and the first set of district finals will take place on March 2.

The state semifinals and finals will be again held at the University of Dayton Arena and will take place from March 15-17.

The RPI determined the seed order this season instead of a coaches vote being held as in previous years. The seed order continued to determine when coaches were allowed to place their teams into the bracket.

Here are the opening matchups for Greene County teams (records are as of final RPI rankings):

DIVISION I

No. 2 Beavercreek (14-5) vs. No. 17 Troy (6-14), Wed., Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m. (Butler HS)

No. 3 Bellbrook (12-7) vs. No. 14 Miamisburg (7-12), Sat., Feb. 17, 1 p.m. (Troy HS)

No. 13 Xenia (10-9) vs. No. 7 Chaminade Julienne (13-5), Web. Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m. (Butler HS)

No. 19 Fairborn (0-18) vs. No. 1 Springboro (15-5)/No. 18 Piqua (3-16), Tues., Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. (Troy HS)

DIVISION III

No. 11 Greeneview (13-7) vs. No. 7 Greenon (16-6), Fri., Feb. 16, 6 p.m. (Northridge HS)

DIVISION IV

No. 1 Legacy Christian (17-2) vs. No. 10 New Miami (4-13), Sat., Feb. 17, 12:30 p.m. (Monroe HS)

No. 3 Cedarville (13-6) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati College Prep (6-8), Sat., Feb. 17, 11 a.m. (Monroe HS)

