Local swimmers advance to district meet

Courtesy | Fairborn Athletics Fairborn’s 200 medley relay team of (L-R) Keeley Lively, Raine Stepp, Lia Johnson and Evelyn Pyo qualified for the district meet with a time of 1:59.76, which set a new school record. Courtesy | Xenia Athletics Maeley Huffman-Wynn of Xenia was one of two swimmers for the Buccaneers to advance to the district meet.

XENIA — Thirty individual athletes from Greene County advanced out of sectional swimming competitions over the weekend.

Beavercreek had seven boys and seven girls qualify for the district meet in Division I. Fairborn had one boy and three girls move on, while Xenia had one boy and girl advance.

In D-II, Bellbrook had a title of eight boys earn their way to districts, and Legacy Christian had one member of both of its boys and girls teams qualify.

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn, and Legacy Christian all had multiple relay teams also qualify for districts.

Division I and II races were held in Centerville and at the DRAC facility in Beavercreek. The district competition will take place at Miami University in Oxford. The meet for D-II athletes begins on Friday and D-I gets underway on Saturday.

Here are the Greene County athletes that qualified for districts:

DIVISION I – BOYS

Beavercreek: Team — 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard freestyle relay, 400 yard freestyle relay; Individual — Anthony Braun, 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke; Alex Drachuk, 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle; Nathan Dunhac, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard breaststroke; Caleb Manning, 200 yard individual medley, 500 yard freestyle; Liam McClure, 200 yard individual medley, 100 yard butterfly; Daxton Novitske, 200 yard individual medley (alternate), 100 yard butterfly; Andy Wang, 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard backstroke (alternate)

Fairborn: Individual — Malcolm Hibbert, 100 yard freestyle

Xenia: Individual — Cory Pham, 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard backstroke

DIVISION I – GIRLS

Beavercreek: Team — 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard freestyle relay, 400 yard freestyle relay; Individual — Emma Adkins, 500 yard freestyle; Ruth Conley, 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle; Lily Kochersperger, 100 yard backstroke; Maggie Muster, 200 yard individual medley, 100 yard breaststroke (alternate); Chloe Otten, 200 yard individual medley, 500 yard freestyle; Adisson Schmidt, 100 yard freestyle; Mia Silcott, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle;

Bellbrook: Team — 200 yard freestyle relay (alternate)

Fairborn: Team — 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard freestyle relay, 400 yard freestyle relay (alternate); Individual — Lia Johnson, 100 yard butterfly; Evelyn Pyo, 100 yard freestyle; Raine Stepp, 100 yard breaststroke

Xenia: Individual — Maeley Huffman-Wynn, 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard freestyle

DIVISION II – BOYS

Bellbrook: Team — 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard freestyle relay, 400 yard freestyle relay; Individual — Rylan Carper, 200 yard individual medley, 100 yard butterfly; Aidan Evans, 200 yard individual medley, 100 yard butterfly; Peter Guthrie, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard breaststroke; Luke Henley, 50 yard freestyle; Brayden Moore, 100 yard breaststroke; Elijah Vawter, 100 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke; Josh Vawter, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle; Josiah Wolverton, 200 yard freestyle;

Legacy Christian: Team — 400 yard freestyle relay; Individual — Travis Ervin, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard breaststroke

DIVISION II – GIRLS

Legacy Christian: Team — 200 yard medley relay (alternate), 200 yard freestyle relay, 400 yard freestyle relay; Individual — Aubriana Woods, 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard breaststroke

