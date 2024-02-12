March openings planed for Dunkin and Popeyes in Xenia Gateway Center

The new Dunkin in the Gateway Center will hold a “soft” opening beginning March 7. A grand opening, scheduled for April 2, will follow. Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Popeyes will be opening in March in the Xenia Gateway Center.

XENIA — Two popular drive-thru restaurants will be opening in just a few weeks,

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Dunkin are located in the Xenia Gateway Center at the intersection of Hospitality Road, West Main Street, and Greeneway Boulevard.

According to Julea Schuh Remke, of Journey Marketing, the new Popeyes, 2028 W. Main Street, will feature a “kitchen of the future” layout which will allow for quicker, more accurate service.

“This site will have a double drive-thru allowing for a more convenient guest experience,” Remke said. “The building will be just over 3,000 square feet with approximately 32 seats. The dining room will feature a community table with outlets as we offer free WiFi to our guests.”

Popeyes soft and grand openings are yet to be determined.

The Dunkin (formerly known as Dunkin Donuts), 2014 W. Main Street, will also feature a double drive-thru and a modern design. Remke also mentioned that the Next Gen branded restaurants are designed to meet Dunkin Donuts (DD) Green Achievement specifications.

Stores that achieve DD Greene Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements such as LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. On average, they are 33 percent more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin restaurants.

“Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of cold sips such as iced coffee, iced tea, cold brew, and nitro-infused cold brew (exclusive to Next Gen restaurants),” Remke said. “Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.”

Dunkin’s soft opening will begin March 7 and continue for an estimated thirty days until the grand opening is held April 2.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.