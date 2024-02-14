XCS interim treasurer gets permanent position

Submitted photo | Xenia Community Schools The Xenia Community Schools Board of Education voted to hire Thomas Massie, the current interim Treasurer, as Treasurer.

XENIA — By unanimous vote, the Xenia Community Schools Board of Education voted to hire interim treasurer Thomas Massie, as its permanent treasurer. A three-year contract was also approved at the Feb. 12 meeting with an effective date of Aug. 1.

Massie completed his 300-hour treasurer internship with Carolyn Huber, former XCS treasurer and also has his Ohio administrative specialist license in curriculum. He holds a masters of education degree from Wright State University as well as an associates in applied business accounting.

“I am appreciative of the board’s show of confidence in me based on my time as interim treasurer over the past year,” Massie said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the district as treasurer and working with the board, staff, and community to help our students succeed while maintaining the district’s current high level of fiscal responsibility.”

According to school officials, Massie has been with XCS for nine years and served as assistant treasurer from January 2022 until his appointment as interim treasurer by the board in June 2023. Prior to that, Massie was a math and science teacher at Warner Middle School from 2015-2022.

“As an alum who has been with the district for the better part of a decade, Tom brings an invaluable perspective to the position,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton. “I look forward to working with him in the years ahead as we continue to move the school forward.”

