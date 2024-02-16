Late rally not enough for Greeneview in tournament loss to Greenon

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview freshman Ava Faucett (22) checks out the Greenon defense during Friday’s Division III sectional tournament game at Northridge High School. Greenon defeated Greeneview 50-33. Neither side gave the other much free space on the offensive end, as Greeneview junior Elyse Waggoner (5) attempted to battle through. Greeneview sophomore Daylee Sandlin (14), battling for a rebound on this play, led the Rams with eight points against Greenon. Greeneview sophomore Peyton McCaslin lines up an attempt from three during Friday’s game. Greeneview sophomore Monet Vest (15) is fouled during a scramble for a loose ball against Greenon.

DAYTON — A cold spell to start the second half helped bring an end to Greeneview’s girls basketball season on Friday in a 50-33 defeat to Greenon at Northridge High School.

Trailing 19-15 at halftime, the Rams didn’t score for almost five minutes following the break. Greenon during that time was only able to build its lead up to nine though during what was a defensive affair.

Another dry start to the fourth quarter though saw Greeneview trail by as many 15 with 4:58 remaining. Following a timeout by head coach Sam Bihl, the Rams appeared to be reinvigorated and started a charge to put a late scare into the Knights.

A 9-0 run for Greeneview over the next two minutes caused the Rams’ bench and supporters to be booming. As much momentum as they seemed to gaining came quickly crashing down after Greenon broke the streak with a three from the corner with two minutes to play that put the Knights back up by nine.

Greenon ended the game on a 12-1 run.

Daylee Sandlin led Greeneview with eight points. Monet Vest had seven, as did Brooklyn Erisman who shot a team best 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

The Rams, which were seeded 11th, had split the two regular season meetings against the seventh-seeded Knights this season.

The Division III sectional tournament game was the only girls contest being played Friday in Southwest Ohio. Greenon advances to play No. 4 West Liberty Salem on Tuesday.

Greeneview finishes the season 15-8 overall after tying for second place in the OHC South along with Greenon and Cedarville. The Rams had no seniors on this year’s team and only two juniors.

