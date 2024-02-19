Bellbrook avoids upset, Legacy Christian shares MBC title — Sports Digest: Feb. 19, 2024

TROY — Third-seeded Bellbrook dug deep in the final minutes of its first tournament game and pulled out a miraculous comeback win on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles defeated No. 14 Miamisburg 43-41 at Troy High School in its Division I sectional tournament opener. Bellbrook trailed by double digits at halftime and in the fourth quarter. A 16-3 run spanning the final 3:12 of game time, including a nine-point spurt over 30 seconds, propelled them into the lead.

A different cast starred in the win for Bellbrook unlike the regular season meeting between the two squads. Bellbrook lost the SWBL’s leading scorer, Taylor Scohy, in the first quarter due to a leg injury. Along with Jordan Frantz, the pair had combined to score 38 in the earlier win.

This time it was Eva Koesters who led the way with a career-high 16 points and Alayna Meyer adding nine. Bellbrook only scored six points in each of the first three quarters before breaking out a 25-point fourth quarter to keep its season going.

Bellbrook will play No. 12 Springfield in the next round on Wednesday.

Legacy Christian earns MBC title share

The Knights defeated Yellow Springs 47-27 on Friday and won a share of the Metro Buckeye Conference regular season title for the third time in six seasons.

LCA earned the share due to Miami Valley losing against Dayton Christian on the same night. Both teams finished 8-2 in league play and split the two meetings with one another.

A pair of senior led the Knights with Tommy Michael with his first double-digit scoring game of 14 points and Blake Schwartzkopf had 10 points. Jacob Thompson had 16 rebounds to go with his 10 points.

Postseason tickets on sale

Tickets for all OHSAA basketball tournament games are available for purchase.

The girls sectional tournaments began on Monday, and the boys tournaments will start the week of Feb. 19.

Cost of tickets for all sectional and district tournament round games are $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets are available in advance at www.OHSAA.org/tickets, or at the gate if the game is held at a high school venue.

UD basketball players to appear in Xenia

XENIA — A trio of University of Dayton basketball players will be making an appearance in Xenia during the month of February.

Mens basketball roster members Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis, along with Ivy Wolf of the womens team, will be at the H&R Block location at 89 S. Allison Ave., from 5 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Players will be available to speak with the public as part of a meet-and-greet and autograph session that will be held at the business.

The appearances are part of NIL deals associated with players in the UD program. All fans planning to attend are requested to RSVP using an email address prior to the event date.

Dayton’s mens team is currently 19-4 overall this season and ranked 16th in this week’s Associated Press poll.

RESULTS

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Division II girls sectional results

Greeneview finished in 22nd place and Yellow Springs in 24th at the tournament held at Rollhouse Lanes.

Ella Turner for the Rams had the best finish of area bowlers, rolling a 366 three-game series to finish in 64th and 39 pins behind district qualification.

Keeli Work and Calla Perry both broke 300 for Greeneview. Gini Meekin had a 322 to lead Yellow Springs.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Fairmont 55, Beavercreek 49

Beavercreek lost on Senior Night and finished as the runner-up in the GWOC.

Kaden Ellerbe, Liam Gluck and Isaiah-Michael Williams combined to score all but four of the Beavers’ points, which only shot 39 percent as a team from the field.

Bellbrook 69, Oakwood 49

Bellbrook pulled out the upset win over the SWBL champs in its regular season finale at home.

Austin Webb scored 23 points, Kellen Solomon had 21 and Trey Sam added 10. C. J. Scohy created 11 assists to go with 12 points and seven rebounds.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Cedarville 76, Dayton Christian 59

Three individuals produced a double-double for the Indians in the win.

Braydell Criswell had team-highs with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Johnson had 19 and 10. Tyler Cross dished out 12 assists in addition to his 15 points scored.

Legacy Christian 56, Greeneview 53

Parker Burke scored 14 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds as the Knights pulled out a comeback win.

LCA made 10 threes, with Nate Hess hitting three of them to lead the team.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

No. 19 Fairborn vs. No. 1 Springboro, 7:30 p.m. (Sectional Final, at Troy HS)

Diving

Bellbrook boys at D-II state meet, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Golf

Wright State at Border Olympics

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

No. 2 Beavercreek vs. No. 11 Wayne, 7:30 p.m. (Sectional Final, at Butler HS)

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 12 Springfield, 7:30 p.m. (Sectional Final, at Troy HS)

Bowling

Yellow Springs at Boys Division II District Tournament, 9:45 a.m. (at Beaver-Vu Lanes)

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at Boys Division I Sectional tournament, 10 a.m. (at Poelking Woodman Lanes)

Diving

Bellbrook girls at D-I state meet, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE

Womens Basketball

Robert Morris at Wright State, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 3 Cedarville vs. No. 24 Fairlawn, 6 p.m. (Sectional, at Piqua HS)

No. 2 Beavercreek vs. No. 17 Tecumseh, 7:45 p.m. (Sectional, at Centerville HS)

Bowling

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at Girls Division I Sectional tournament, 10 a.m. (at Poelking Woodman Lanes)

Swimming

Bellbrook boys at D-II state meet, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Wright State at Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Cedarville, 7:45 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Kentucky Wesleyan at Cedarville, 5:30 p.m.

Mens Volleyball

Georgetown (Ky.) at Central State, 7 p.m.