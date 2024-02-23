Beavercreek Forward Foundation accepting grant applications

Submitted photo | Beavercreek Forward Foundation Co-Chairs, Amanda Byers and Fran O’Shaughnessy presented checks last year to 2023 recipients at the Greene County Community Foundation luncheon

BEAVERCREEK — Grant applications are now being accepted by organizations looking to make a difference in Beavercreek

The Beavercreek Forward Foundation coordinates and promotes the spirit and practice of philanthropy for community improvement programs and projects within the Beavercreek area. Last year, this revitalized organization was able to hand out $10,000 total in grants to Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Owens Place, Greenebucs, Therapeutic Riding Institute, Greene County FISH Pantry, Beavercreek Historical Society, and the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center.

Beavercreek Forward Foundation will be awarding grants, valued up to $2,000, for projects with a completion date prior to April 2025. If you are part of a non-profit or local community organization that would like to make a difference in the Beavercreek community, consider applying for one of these grants. The Beavercreek Forward Foundation believes that with limited funds, it is necessary to determine where those dollars can be invested to have the greatest impact within the community.

The foundation has defined the goals and priorities of the grant making as follows:

— To promote organizations whose services benefit the residents of Beavercreek area.

— To assist existing agencies to better respond to the needs of the community.

— To maintain both a proactive focus for grant dollars and the ability to respond to creative ideas from grant seekers.

— To encourage programs and projects and enhance cooperation and collaboration among institutions.

— To leverage funds using seed money, matching grants, and challenge grants.

Local organizations are encouraged to apply at https://forms.gle/ZAcUV3NqCyoAg4RN6 prior to Feb. 29 to be considered. For more information, call 937-490-9523 or email [email protected].