GMS names students of month

Brown Wilson Kemp Gillum

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School recently named its January students of the month.

Recognized were Tyler Brown (seventh grade), Peyton Gillum (sixth grade), Carter Wilson (fifth grade), and Ivan Kemp (fourth grade).

The school sent the following about each student.

Brown — Tyler is a respectful student who is always willing to help out. He goes out of his way to ask people about their day and show interest in them. Tyler practices great citizenship by taking an interest in people’s lives and showing respect to others.

Gillum — Peyton is hard working, responsible, and always tries her best. She is always willing to go out of her way to help teachers and her peers. She is genuinely a kind person.

Wilson — Carter is an excellent role model of being responsible, respectful, and reflective.

Kemp — Ivan is very responsible and always gets his work finished. He is friendly, respectful, and a wonderful role model for others.