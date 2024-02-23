XCS AFJROTC passes inspection

Courtesy photo | Xenia Community Schools Xenia High School held its annual AFJROTC inspection Jan. 26. The cadets passed with flying colors.

XENIA — The 70 cadets enrolled in Xenia High School’s AFJROTC program have been busy.

In addition to community projects like a Toys for Tots holiday drive, laying wreaths at the VA Cemetery, holding canned food/clothing drives, they also recently passed an important inspection held Jan. 26.

According to Col. Greg Bules, (USAF ret.), who oversees the cadet program at XHS, the purpose of a formal evaluation is to provide feedback regarding the performance of the AFJROTC unit and to assess its compliance with public law, Department of Defense and Air Force instructions as well as the written agreement which exists between Xenia Community Schools and the Air Force.

The inspection included a mission brief, uniform inspections, and reports about program logistics with the cadets reporting directly to the evaluators said school officials.

Cadet Lt. Col Bobbi Stewart, soon to be the incoming core commander for the 2024-2025 school year, helped lead the reporting and was recognized during the inspection for superior performance. The AFJROTC program is in the middle of its third full year at XHS.

CMSgt Michael Henderson, who co-teaches aerospace science classes for the cadets with Bules, thought the all-day inspection went well.

“The inspection went phenomenal and the cadets were exceptional, as far as I’m concerned. It put Xenia High School on the map for having an excellent JROTC program,” he said.

The instructors have provided outstanding leadership in administering this cadet-led citizenship program, according to Rob Atkins, AFJROTC headquarters regional director.

“The cadets have performed exceptionally well and take great pride in leading and accomplishing their unit goals,” Atkins said. “The Air Force JROTC citizenship program is making a positive impact on the cadets, the school, and the community.”

The AFJROTC mission is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving the nation and community.

