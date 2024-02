Karen Rase | Greene County News

Great weather led to fantastic views at Cedar Cliff Falls at Indian Mound Reserve. The site was constructed in 1887 as a stone dam for the Harbison Flour Mill which used to sit right behind it on the south side of Massie Creek. The walls were built with a slight curve upstream to absorb the water pressure behind it. The falls are 30 feet wide, 40 feet high, and the depth of the water behind the falls is 25 feet.