Legacy ready for ‘Knight to Remember’

XENIA — Legacy Christian Academy is offering its supporters “A Knight to Remember.”

The PK-12 school, located on the Athletes in Action campus, will hold its fund-raising dinner and auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 during which guests will have the opportunity to bid on several silent auction items followed by a live auction. Seasoned auctioneer Matt Pritchard will facilitate the lively auction, the proceeds of which will go towards replacing the aging seats in the historic Legacy auditorium.

The grounds that Legacy now calls home were originally the home of the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphanage. Financed by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), a federation of veterans formed after the Civil War to foster comradeship, the orphanage was built in the late 1800s to help the families of fallen soldiers. The orphanage was built on 150 acres of land provided by Xenia residents, and was created to be a self-contained community. The “Home” included a farm, dairy barn, hospital, power/heating plant, gymnasium, banquet hall, chapel, and residence halls. In the mid-1900s an auditorium was built to provide a space for children to practice the arts and was eventually used to view films on weekends.

In 1967, Xenia’s Emmanuel Baptist Church offered the first Xenia Christian Day School class. By 1999 Xenia Christian Day School outgrew the spaces it had been using, moving to the OSSO grounds to accommodate the growing student body. The school changed its name to Legacy Christian Academy in 2017. Legacy now serves 579 students and utilizes the auditorium building for weekly worship leadership classes, chapel services, musical concerts, and theater performances.

The Legacy Christian Academy Auditorium has a rich history in the Xenia community. Thousands of students have performed in plays and concerts, enjoyed performances and films, and learned about scripture during chapel throughout its 90-some years of existence.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at legacyknights.org.