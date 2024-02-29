Sultan helps Cedarville DMR team qualify for NCAA Indoor

CEDARVILLE — Caleb Sultan and the Cedarville men’s distance medley relay team have qualified for the NCAA Division II Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship.

Sultan, a 2023 Cedarville High School graduate, along with Braedon Killion, Jaden Johnson, and Ramen Felumlee are ranked sixth out of the 12 DMR teams with their school record time of 9:42.48.

Johnson is one of 17 qualifiers in the 400 meters with his school record mark of 47.63 seconds.

The event takes place on March 8-9 in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Johnson will compete in the prelims on Friday with the final set for Saturday night.

The distance medley relay final is scheduled for Friday evening.

Eckert returning to NCAA Indoor Championship

Pole vault school record holder Haleigh Eckert is heading back to the NCAA Division II Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship.

The senior from Mason will compete on the first day of the meet on March 8.

It will be the second appearance for Eckert at the NCAA Indoor. She also qualified as a sophomore in 2022.

Eckert is tied for the 14th-best mark entering the meet at 13-0.25 (3.97 meters).

She set the school record at the Wittenberg Showcase on Jan. 27. Eckert holds seven of the top ten performances in program history.