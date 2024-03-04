Xenia High School to host college and career expo Friday

XENIA — On Friday, March 8, Xenia Community Schools will host a College & Career Expo for all students in grades 8-12. The expo will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school, 303 Kinsey Road. The event will give students a chance to interact with community partners from local businesses and organizations, as well as representatives from colleges.

During the expo, students will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about careers, study college info/brochures, and focus on 16 major career clusters.

“We are truly excited by the growth of this event and are thrilled to have more than 50 partner organizations this year,” said Tara Palmer, director of curriculum and instruction. “That will give our students the chance to explore a variety of career avenues.”

According to school staff, the expo will be organized by career clusters which are simply groups of jobs that are similar in terms of features, knowledge, and skill set. This includes areas such as STEM, agriculture, food and natural resources, education and training, finance, health sciences, information technology, transportation, marketing, and more. .

“College and career readiness initiatives are an essential part of preparing our students for success after leaving Xenia High School,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, superintendent. “Giving students the opportunity to explore their options beginning as early as the eighth grade is a solid long-term strategy to help them successfully navigate their way through high school and beyond and we are excited to offer this day of learning and exploration for students.”

Several partner organizations that range from colleges and businesses to government agencies and nonprofits include city of Xenia, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, CompuNet Lab, First Student, Kettering Health, Middletown Hotel Management, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Means Jobs, One Bistro, Procter & Gamble, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and several other organizations and businesses.

Colleges and universities attending include Cedarville University, Central State University, Clark State University, Wright State University, Shawnee State University, Wilmington College, Sinclair Community College, and the International School of Broadcasting.

The event will also include military career advisors with the Ohio Army National Guard and Xenia High School’s AFJROTC.

