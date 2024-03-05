Badin’s success against Carroll continues with regional semifinal win

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Carroll junior Madison Morris (34) fights for possession on a rebound attempt during Tuesday’s Division II regional semifinal game against Hamilton Badin. The Patriots season ended with a 51-41 defeat at Springfield High School. Carroll junior Lyla Oliver (25) gets crafty as she throws a pass to a cutting teammate. Carroll sophomore Kiera Healy (21) was bottled up for most of the game but still led the Patriots with 13 points.

SPRINGFIELD — Hamilton Badin continues to be a puzzle Carroll cannot solve.

The Patriots struggled throughout its Division II regional semifinal matchup Tuesday and had its season end with a 51-41 defeat at Springfield High School.

It was the eighth straight loss for Carroll against Badin over the past three seasons. Tuesday’s 10-point margin was the closest final margin during that streak.

The Patriots (19-8) were able to fight through early ball handling issues in the first quarter before it caught up with them. Badin led by one heading into the second quarter after struggling to knock down shots, but turned that around as Braelyn Even used her mobility to create floor space and give more open looks for Gracie Cosgrove.

Once the Rams built the lead up to double digits, it never dropped lower for the remainder of the game. Badin led by 14 at halftime and increased it to 16 after the third quarter.

Carroll began to show signs it could try to make things interesting late as Kiera Healy scored the first five points of the fourth quarter before she picked up her fourth foul with 5:31 left. Healy went to the bench and only returned for one second of action over the next three minutes. Badin maintained its 12-point lead during that stretch.

Cosgrove led all scorers with 18 points and Even scored 14. Healy had 13 points for Carroll and Eva Snyder added 11.

Badin (20-7) knocked down seven shots from three in the win, while Carroll didn’t attempt many shots from outside and didn’t make one until it got into desperation mode in the final minutes.

Tuesday’s game was the fourth time Carroll has played in the regional semifinals in the last six seasons but was its first loss in that stretch.

Badin advances to play Cincinnati Purcell Marian, the reigning D-II state champions, in the regional final on Friday.

