State wrestling begins Friday: LCA’s Campbell goes for fourth title

XENIA — The last leg of the journey for 11 Greene County wrestlers to win a state title begins Friday when the 2024 OHSAA State Wrestling Championships get underway.

All heads will be turned toward Dillon Campbell of Legacy Christian. The senior is looking to join an illustrious group as a four-time state champion. Campbell has won his titles at different weight classes, prevailing at 113 pounds as a freshman, 120 during his sophomore campaign and at 126 a year ago.

Wrestling in the 132 division this year, he will have a number of potential opponents with previous state podium finishes in his path. Eight of the 16 qualifiers have placed in the top-8 before, including a state champion from 2022 in Casper Caizzo of Norwalk St. Paul who would be a potential finals opponent.

The first round of the tournament begins at 1 p.m. Friday. The first consolation round matches will also take place Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday morning will see quarterfinal and second consolation matches be held. In the afternoon, the semifinal matches begin, followed by the consolation quarterfinal round.

On Sunday morning all placers for third through eighth will be determined. The championship finals are slated to get underway at 5 p.m. that evening.

Here are the first round matches for all local athletes competing:

(All match times approximate)

BOYS

D-III — 120lb — Eli Campbell [3] (26-7), Legacy Christian (Sr.) vs. Bodee Miller [2] (36-11), Oak Harbor (So.) — Match 22, Mat 2 — 1 p.m.

D-III — 126lb — Nathan Attisano [1] (35-6), Legacy Christian (So.) vs. Qwinton Howard [4] (30-19), Ashland Crestview (Fr.) — Match 28, Mat 8 — 1 p.m.

D-III — 132lb — Dillon Campbell [1] (39-4), Legacy Christian (Sr.) vs. Brian Luft [4] (28-6), Newark Catholic (Sr.) — Match 37, Mat 7 — 1 p.m.

D-III — 150lb — Brayden Brown [2] (33-3), Legacy Christian (Sr.) vs. Dominic Duvall [2] (38-7), Rootstown (Jr.) — Match 59, Mat 9 — 1:15 p.m.

D-III — 215lb — Sam Tuck [2] (25-11), Legacy Christian (Sr.) vs. Cass Chiesa [3] (35-13), Delta (Jr.) — Match 99, Mat 9 — 1:30 p.m.

D-I — 106lb — Jeremy Sibrel [2] (34-6), Beavercreek (So.) vs. Nolan Perry [3] (36-10), Watkins Memorial (Jr.) — Match 342, Mat 6 — 5 p.m.

D-I — 215lb — Ronnie Butler [4] (40-9), Xenia (Jr.) vs. Jonny Slaper [1] (18-6), St. Edward (Sr.) — Match 436, Mat 10 — 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

125lb — Lily Hendricks [2] (38-6), Greeneview (Fr.) vs. McKenzie Montgomery [3] (35-12), Gibsonburg (Fr.) — Match 491, Mat 3 — 6:15 p.m.

155lb — Jada Weiss [1] (37-2), Bellbrook (Jr.) vs. Mackenzie Shellenbarger [4] (28-13), Mogadore (So.) — Match 536, Mat 8 — 6:30 p.m.

190lb — Brooklynn Newton [1] (30-3), Carroll (So.) vs. Sophia Harris [4] (18-10), Benjamin Logan (So.) — Match 549, Mat TBA — 6:30 p.m.

235lb — Akiaya Rhinehart [1] (41-1), Fairborn (Sr.) vs. Maddie Miller [4] (27-11), Indian Lake (So.) — Match 560, Mat TBA — 6:30 p.m.

