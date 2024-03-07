Xenia set to hire new principal

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools is set to hire one of its own as the new high school principal.

Todd M. Whalen, a 2002 XHS graduate, is expected to be approved by the board of education during its March 11 meeting. He will replace David Torrence, who announced in September he was retiring at the end of this school year. Torrence has been principal since 2019.

“I am honored by the confidence and trust shown in me by the district, and am incredibly excited to get started in my new role with Xenia schools,” Whalen said. “I am truly looking forward to getting to know the staff and students at Xenia High School as we work together to build on and continue the proud traditions built over many years. After all, once a Buccaneer, always a Buccaneer.”

Whalen has an extensive background in education and school administration, and comes to the district most recently from Bellbrook High School, where he has served as assistant principal since August 2019. He also served as interim director of special education for that district in 2020-2021.

Prior to his time in Ohio, Whalen served in various teaching and leadership positions for districts in Waynesville, Missouri, as well as Charlotte, North Carolina and Salisbury, North Carolina. During the past 18 years, he has been a teacher and coach, and has also held positions ranging from dean of students and assistant principal to director of student services and principal for three diverse districts in those areas.

“I am excited by the energy, enthusiasm, and extensive experience that Todd brings to the table for Xenia students and staff,” said Dr. Gabriel Lofton, superintendent. “As our community knows, the high school experience is critical for student success, and I believe he is the right leader to help us move the district forward and improve outcomes for students.”

Whalen holds a B.S. in AYA education from the University of Dayton (2006), an M.A. in school administration, management and executive leadership from Gardner-Webb University (2011), and his Ed.S. in educational leadership-superintendency from Arkansas State University (2019).

Whalen’s contract will be effective for the 2024-2025 school year, and will officially begin Aug. 1. However, he will have extended days to begin his work preparing for fall during the summer months.