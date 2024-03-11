Beavers win back-to-back state bowling titles

Courtesy | OHSAA

The Beavercreek boys bowling team won its second straight OHSAA state bowling team championship Friday in Columbus. Beavercreek become only the second school in state history to repeat as state champions in bowling. The Beavers earned the two-seed for the tournament after individual games concluded. Beavercreek defeated St. Mary’s, Big Walnut, and Avon Lake to win the title. Earning first-team All-Ohio was Isaiah Durflinger while Kyle King got second team. Grayson Arnold, Justin Terpenning, Jacob Terpenning, and Joshua Terpenning all competed at state.