Wright State AD Grant set to retire

DAYTON — Wright State athletic director Bob Grant is set to retire as of March 31, the school announced on Wednesday.

Grant has been in the role as Wright State AD since 2008 and has been involved in the school’s athletic department for over 30 years. He is a WSU alum.

Wright State announced that Joylynn Brown, its deputy director of athletics, will serve as the interim AD when Grant retires.

“Bob leaves a legacy marked by extraordinary success and an unwavering commitment to our student-athletes,” said Wright State University President Sue Edwards in a press release.

Wright State noted that its athletic programs won its first Horizon League All Sports Award in 2019 during Grant’s tenure. Its volleyball and baseball programs secured the university’s first at-large NCAA tournament bid in 2019 and its women’s and men’s basketball teams won their only NCAA tournament games in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

WSU sports have made a combined 15 NCAA tournament appearances since 2018 after only having 12 total in the previous 31 years of Division I play.

The school explored transiting its athletics programs to Division II in 2021 and received a temporary waiver from the NCAA to remain in D-I. After cutting men’s and women’s tennis and softball in the spring of 2020, bowling and indoor and outdoor track and field teams were added in 2022.