Levi Dean wins Republican primary

XENIA — Levi Dean has won the Republican primary to serve Ohio’s 71st District in the House of Representatives.

According to unofficial results from the Greene, Clark and Clinton county boards of election, Dean received 7,227 votes to defeat Joshua Day (4,155), Robert Fudge (2,668) and Tyler Scott (1,790). The 71st district covers all of Greene and Clinton and part of Clark.

Dean is the son of Bill Dean, the current representative for the same district, who was appointed to the Ohio House in 2016 and is now term-limited.

Dean will face Democrat James H. Duffee in the November general election.

“It’s a lot of hard work from my friends and family and supporters,” said Dean about his victory. “I’m excited to work with the people of the 71st district, and I wish all my opponents well.”

Dean said he still has a lot of work ahead of him as a representative (should he win in November), but he said he’s thankful to God for the opportunity and the voters for their support.

