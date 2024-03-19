WSU’s Braun enters transfer portal — Sports Digest: March 18, 2024

FAIRBORN — Wright State junior A. J. Braun has entered his name into the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Braun, listed at 6-foot, 9-inches, has been a three-year starter for the Raiders during his career. He was the only player to be in the starting lineup for all 32 games this season.

Braun shot 68.9 percent from the field to lead the country in field goal percentage and averaged 12 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds this season. He also led the team in blocks with 36.

Xenia alum earns All-American honors

Desmond Diggs, wrestling for Mount St. Joseph University, finished in eighth place at the NCAA Division III Nationals on Friday.

Wrestling in the 133lb weight class, Diggs came out of the consolation bracket and secured his top-8 finish with a 3-1 victory of Zach Beckner of Ferrum.

Diggs finished the season with a 24-13 record.

XACC golf outing returns to Jasper Hills

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce annual golf event will be held on June 10 at Jasper Hills Golf Club.

Plans are still being developed, but the current cost for this year’s event will be $90 for an individual player or $340 for a team of four. Individuals and teams can register by visiting the chamber’s website at xacc.com.

This year’s chamber golf event will include sponsorship opportunities for individuals, businesses and corporations, including the new golf cart sponsor, golf ball sponsor, and beer sponsors. Detailed information is on the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce website (xacc.com).

Rafi’s Amigos outing to benefit Greene County JROTC

BEAVERCREEK — The seventh annual Rafi’s Amigos Golf Outing is scheduled for May 31st with a tee time of 8 a.m.

The even will be held at Beavercreek Golf Club. For the second year, proceeds will fund a one-day, immersive experience at Air Camp for Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students from three Greene County Schools. Full details are available at https://www.askrafi.com/events/7th-annual-rafis-amigos-golf-outing

For more information on registering, becoming a sponsor, or donating, visit https://www.askrafi.com/events/7th-annual-rafis-amigos-golf-outing.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Lacrosse

Carroll 13, Monroe 11

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook 22, Turpin 5

The Golden Eagles cruised in its first game of the regular season.

Bellbrook was set to play at Fairmont on Monday.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook 7, Lebanon 6

A goal scored in the final minute of play from the top of the crease propelled the Golden Eagles to an season opening win at home.

Bellbrook goes on the road for the first time when it plays at Centerville on Tuesday.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll 2, Edgewood 1

Fairmont 2, Carroll 1

In the two matches, Parker Davidson combined to get 25 kills and Kael Grothause had 26 digs.

Other scores: Dublin Jerome 3, Beavercreek 2; St. Ignatius 3, Beavercreek 0

SCHEDULES

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Centerville, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Elder at Beavercreek, 6:30 p.m.

Carroll at CJ, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Lacrosse

Alter at Xenia, 6:30 p.m.

Miamisburg at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Edgewood at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Lacrosse

Miamisburg at Bellbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Hilliard Bradley, 7 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at Fenwick, 7 p.m.