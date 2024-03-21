LCA to hold second ‘FecherStrong’ games

XENIA — Legacy Christian baseball and softball will continue its Green Out with the “FecherStrong” themed tradition on April 9.

The baseball team will host Emmanuel Christian and softball hosts Fairlawn, with both games starting at 5 p.m. at Athletes In Action. All in attendance will be able to provide donations in honor of former LCA secondary principal Brian Fecher, who died in 2023. All donations go toward funding the Fecher Scholarship Fund.

Lime green colored apparel for the events which must be ordered by Sunday with all proceeds going toward the fund can be purchased at fecherstrong2024.itemorder.com/shop/home/ .