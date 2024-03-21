Whisman leads CU to NCCAA quarterfinal victory

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Grant Whisman fired in 24 points to pace the top-seeded Yellow Jackets to a 87-73 win over No. 8 Alice Lloyd in the opening round of the NCCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

Cedarville, 21-12 overall, advanced to Thursday semifinals to play No. 5 Clinton (S.C.), who outlasted No. 4 Roberts Wesleyan in overtime, 108-99.

Tymoteusz Pszczola matched his career-high of 18 points while Timothy Davis and Chris Rogers netted 16 points apiece.

Jayvon Maughmer tallied just seven points, but hauled in a career-high 13 rebounds with eight assists.

CU made 11 three-pointers and outscored the upset-minded Eagles 53-37 in the second half.

The Jackets faced a seven-point deficit early and still trailed 36-34 by the intermission.

With the score tied at 49-49 with 12:10 remaining, Cedarville embarked on a 25-8 explosion to grab a game-high 17-point cushion.

STINGER NOTES: The trio of Whisman (21), Davis (13), and Rogers (12) scored 46 of the team’s 53 points in the second half. … Whisman did not miss a shot in the second period – 8-for-8 from the field with four triples and one free throw. … The 14 treys marked the 24th time this season the Jackets made at least ten three-pointers. … Maughmer had his streak of consecutive games scoring in double figures halted at 49. … Starting center and leading rebounder Jacob Drees did not play in the contest. … It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Bertke labeled G-MAC, NCCAA Pitcher of the Week

CEDARVILLE — Senior righthander Casey Bertke has been chosen the G-MAC and NCCAA Softball Pitcher of the Week.

The 6-foot-2 product of Cardington guided the Lady Jackets to a 4-0 week with a pair of complete-game victories in the circle.

Bertke checked host West Virginia State on five hits with two strikeouts in a 4-0 win.

She tossed all ten innings fanned 11 batters at home vs. Thomas More which resulted in a 2-1 victory in the G-MAC opener.

For the week, Bertke allowed one earned run in 17 innings for a 0.41 ERA. She struck out 13 and walked two.

She helped herself at the plate by going 7-for-15 for a .467 batting average with a run scored.

Cedarville, 9-16 overall, travels to Ohio Dominican on Friday and is at Ashland on Saturday for G-MAC doubleheaders.