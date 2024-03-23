NCAA Roundup: James Madison proves its strength; Purdue avoids second straight upset

James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) goes to the basket against Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — James Madison announced itself by beating a Big Ten team to start this season.

When the Dukes did it again to start their NCAA Tournament, they made sure everybody knew: “It’s not an upset,” Xavier Brown yelled, popping his jersey in the middle of the celebration with teammates and in front of the fired-up JMU family section at Barclays Center.

Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 14 points and James Madison became the first 12 seed to advance in this March Madness, beating Wisconsin 72-61 on Friday night.

The Dukes (32-3) will face fourth-seeded Duke on Sunday in the second round of the South Region in Brooklyn, where the JMU fans made themselves right at home.

“Told the team, I’m proud of them, but not surprised,” James Madison coach Mark Byington said.

The Dukes had not been in the tournament since 2013, when they won a First Four game against LIU. Now, they are into the second round for the first time since 1983 — bringing with them a 14-game winning streak that is the longest in the nation.

EAST REGION

#1 Connecticut 91, #16 Stetson 52

Donovan Clingan scored 19 points and Cam Spencer had 15 as top-seeded UConn began defense of its national championship by cruising past 16th-seeded Stetson 91-52.

Stephan Swenson scored 20 points for the Hatters, the ASun champions who were making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn recorded its most lopsided NCAA victory since beating Chattanooga by 56 in the first round of the 2009 tournament.

#13 Yale 78, #4 Auburn 76

Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul less than four minutes into the fourth-seeded Tigers’ first-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 13 seed Yale.

Replays showed that Baker-Mazara appeared to throw an elbow toward Yale’s August Mahoney as the pair ran downcourt. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl questioned why officials decided the foul merited an ejection.

He says it was “clearly a flagrant 1” but elevating it beyond that was “a pretty tough call.” Pearl says Baker-Mazara is one of Auburn’s best players and he was clearly missed as the Tigers ended up losing 78-76.

#5 San Diego State 69, #12 UAB 65

Jaedon LeDee dominated inside on the way to 32 points, Lamont Butler added 15 and San Diego State held off 12th-seeded UAB 69-65.

A year after marching to the national title game, also as a No. 5 seed, the Aztecs saw a 12-point second-half lead disappear before putting together a late surge on the strength of their star 6-foot-9 forward. That ensured San Diego State avoided a March Madness surprise.

Efrem Johnson scored 19 points to lead UAB. He had a chance at a tying 3-pointer with 8 seconds left, but it rimmed off.

#9 Northwestern 77, #8 Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)

Ryan Langborg scored 12 of his career-high 27 points in overtime, and ninth-seeded Northwestern finally put away No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic 77-65. The injury-depleted Wildcats recovered after squandering a nine-point lead late in the second half.

Brooks Barnhizer’s driving layup tied it with nine seconds left. Next up for Northwestern is No. 1 overall seed UConn in the second round of the East Region on Sunday in Brooklyn.

Vlad Goldin had 19 points for the Owls, who returned nearly their entire team from a surprising Final Four run last year but were unable to muster that same March magic this time.

MIDWEST REGION

#1 Purdue 78, #16 Grambling 50

Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 21 rebounds to become the first player in 29 years in the NCAA Tournament with a 30-20 game, leading top-seeded Purdue to a 78-50 rout over 16th-seeded Grambling State..

And he did it all in 30 minutes while going 11 of 17 from and helping the Boilermakers post a 48-23 rebounding advantage

The Boilermakers tied the school’s single-season record with the their 30th win and can break that mark Sunday against either eighth-seeded Utah State.

Tra’Michael Moton led the Tigers with 21 points as their first tourney run ended.

#8 Utah State 88, #9 TCU 72

Isaac Johnson scored 19 points, including 12 straight early in the second half, and eighth-seeded Utah State shot 55% percent to pull away and beat No. 9 seed TCU 88-72 end a 10-game NCAA Tournament losing streak.

The Aggies (28-6) hadn’t earned a March Madness victory since beating Ohio State 77-68 in overtime in 2001, and had endured opening-game losses four of the past six seasons.

Ian Martinez scored 21 points to lead the Aggies, who will face top-seeded Purdue on Sunday.

SOUTH REGION

#1 Houston 86, #16 Longwood 46

LJ Cryer and Damian Dunn scored 17 points each as top-seeded Houston built a quick double-digit lead and pounded 16 seed Longwood 86-46.

Coach Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars lived up to their reputation for smothering defense. They led 10-0 less than four minutes into the game and held the Lancers to 16 points on 26.3% shooting in the first half.

Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and Jamal Shead finished with 11 points and nine assists for Houston, which will face Texas A&M on Sunday in the second round of the South Region.

#2 Marquette 87, #15 Western Kentucky 69

Kam Jones scored 28 points and Tyler Kolek made a successful return from an oblique injury, helping No. 2 seed Marquette rally for an 87-69 victory over No. 15 seed Western Kentucky.

The Golden Eagles trailed 43-36 at halftime, but they overwhelmed the Hilltoppers in the second half. Kolek finished with 18 points and 11 assists in his first game since Feb. 28.

Tyrone Marshall scored a career-high 21 points for WKU.

#4 Duke 64, #13 Vermont 47

Jared McCain and Mark Mitchell each had 15 points, and No. 4 seed Duke opened the NCAA Tournament with an uneven performance before finally pulling away from 13th-seeded Vermont for a 64-47 victory.

Jeremy Roach scored 14 for the Blue Devils. Seeking its sixth national championship, Duke will face 12th-seeded James Madison in a second-round game Sunday in Brooklyn.

Shamir Bogues had 18 points for Vermont, playing in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament as America East champions.

#9 Texas A&M 98, #8 Nebraska 83

Wade Taylor IV led five Aggies in double figures with 25 points as No. 9 seed Texas A&M sent eighth-seeded Nebraska home still looking for its first NCAA Tournament victory after beating the Huskers 98-83 Friday night.

The Aggies added insult to injury by beating Nebraska after unexpectedly hiring athletic director Trev Alberts away from his alma mater for the same job last week.

Brice Williams led the Huskers with 24 points.

Texas A&M now will play top-seeded Houston with a trip to Dallas awaiting in the Sweet 16.

#10 Colorado 102, #7 Florida 100

KJ Simpson rattled in a tiebreaking jumper from the baseline with 2 seconds left, and 10th-seeded Colorado beat seventh-seeded Florida in a 102-100 thriller in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Simpson finished with 23 points as the Buffaloes and Gators put on the most impressive offensive display of this year’s March Madness. Colorado extended its single-season school record for wins two days after beating Boise State in the First Four.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored the last 16 points for Florida, including a 3-pointer to tie the game at 100-all with 9 seconds left. He finished with a career-high 33 points.

The Buffs advance in the South Region to face second-seeded Marquette on Sunday.

WEST REGION

#3 Baylor 92, #14 Colgate 67

Jalen Bridges scored 23 points, Ja’Kobe Walter added 19 and third-seeded Baylor coasted past 14th-seeded Colgate 92-67.

Jayden Nunn added 15 points, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and RayJ Davis finished with 10 points and nine assists for coach Scott Drew’s Bears, who have won their past six first-round games in March Madness.

Keegan Records led Colgate with 14 points. Sam Thomson had 11 and Braeden Smith scored 10.

Baylor advances in the West Region to play Clemson in the second round on Sunday.

#4 Alabama 109, #13 Charleston 96

Mark Sears led the highest-scoring offense in the country with 30 points, and fourth-seeded Alabama had no problem making shots in its NCAA Tournament opener, racing past No. 13 seed Charleston 109-96.

After two teams from the state of Alabama, UAB and Auburn, got bounced earlier Friday in Spokane, Washington, the Crimson Tide avoided boarding another charter plane for a long flight home.

Sears a close game into a blowout with a pair of surges late in the first half and to begin the second.

#12 Grand Canyon 75, #5 Saint Mary’s 66

Tyon Grant-Foster scored 22 points, and Grand Canyon earned its first NCAA Tournament victory as the 12th-seeded Antelopes knocked off No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s 75-66.

Grand Canyon became the second No. 12 seed to pull a late-night upset after James Madison took down Wisconsin.

The Antelopes did it with style, slashing and shooting their way to expose the No. 2 scoring defense in the country. Grant-Foster was the instigator but he had help. Gabe McGlothan had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Ray Harrison scored 17 points. Mitchell Saxen led Saint Mary’s with 14 points.

Aidan Mahaney added 13, but the regular season and tournament champions of the West Coast Conference were bounced.

#6 Clemson 77, #11 New Mexico 56

Chase Hunter scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Clemson ended No. 11 seed New Mexico’s hopes of repeating the Mountain West’s run in the NCAA Tournament, beating the Lobos 77-56.

The Lobos came in as the Mountain West Tournament champs, a popular pick to be this tournament’s version of San Diego State a year ago. New Mexico was favored by 2 1/2 points in this game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

But Clemson dominated on both ends, leading by 19 points in the first half and 23 in the second. Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico.