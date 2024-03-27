Mitchell, Wilberforce men’s basketball coach, dies at 56

Courtesy photo Mark Mitchell, the head coach for Wilberforce men’s basketball for four seasons, has died at the age of 56.

WILBERFORCE — Mark Mitchell, the men’s basketball head coach at Wilberforce University, has died. The university made the announcement on Tuesday.

Mitchell, 56, held the position with the Bulldogs starting in the 2020-21 season through the end of the 2023-24 year. He previously was an assistant coach for the Ohio State women’s basketball program from 2013-18, and a head coach at Taft High School and Western Hills High School in Cincinnati.

Mitchell’s daughter, Kelsey, currently plays for the Indiana Fever of the WNBA, is the all-time leading scorer at Ohio State and a former Ms. Basketball winner in Ohio.

A cause of death has yet to be released.