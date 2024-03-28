Beavercreek, Cedarville, Legacy Christian has boys players earn All-Ohio honors

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Cedarville senior Brayden Criswell made Special Mention All-Ohio in Division IV. Beavercreek junior Isaiah-Michael Williams made Special Mention All-Ohio in Division I.

XENIA — Six Greene County boys basketball players were given All-Ohio honors, as released by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on Wednesday and Thursday.

Beavercreek’s Isaiah-Michael Williams was named Special Mention in Division I. He was joined by teammate Liam Gluck on the Honorable Mention list.

Cedarville had three players on the D-IV list. Brayden Criswell was placed on the Special Mention list, and Tyler Cross and Mason Johnson both made Honorable Mention. Legacy Christian’s Parker Burke was also named to the Honorable Mention list.

Williams was one of the leading scorers (19.3ppg) in the GWOC this season while ranking third in assists (4.3apg) and fifth in steals (2.1spg). A first-team All-GWOC and All-SW District player as well, Williams eclipsed 20 points on 13 occasions this season and scored 30 in a game against Fairmont. Even as the primary ball handler, he only made eight total shots from three with 177 of his good field goals coming from inside the arc. He had made the Honorable Mention state list in 2023.

Gluck was also a second-team GWOC and third-team district honoree. He averaged 14.9ppg, 5.5rpg and 2.3apg. He shot 34 percent from three and 70 percent at the free throw line, producing three double-doubles during the season.

Criswell was the Player of the Year in the OHC South for Cedarville. Also a first-team player in the district, he averaged 15.5ppg and 7.1rpg with a career-high 26 points coming against Dayton Christian.

Cross led the OHC in assists with a 7.1 per game average, while also ranking third in steals at 2.2 per game. He also scored 12.6ppg and shot 72 percent at the line as a second-team district performer.

Johnson nearly averaged a double-double, ranking fourth in the league in scoring at 15.3ppg while grabbing 9.8rpg to lead the OHC. He also led the league in field goal percentage at 60 percent and was named third-team all-district.

Burke also made third-team in the district for the Knights. The Player of the Year in the MBC, Burke was one of the top defenders, averaging 3.1 steals to lead the MBC and also ranked second in scoring at 15.6ppg. His 78 make percentage at the free throw line was best in the league and he was third in assists at 5.2 per game.

