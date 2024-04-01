Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News The City of Xenia’s X-REC committee and the Ministry Association collaborated to bring the annual Easter egg hunt to Shawnee Park March 30. The egg hunt was divided into categories of pre-walkers, walkers through age 4, ages 5-6, ages 9-12, and an area for those with special needs. The helicopter egg drop was delayed due to a downpour but it eventually happened. The copter dropped an estimated 5,000-10,000 plastic eggs. Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News The City of Xenia’s X-REC committee and the Ministry Association collaborated to bring the annual Easter egg hunt to Shawnee Park March 30. The egg hunt was divided into categories of pre-walkers, walkers through age 4, ages 5-6, ages 9-12, and an area for those with special needs. The helicopter egg drop was delayed due to a downpour but it eventually happened. The copter dropped an estimated 5,000-10,000 plastic eggs. Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News The City of Xenia’s X-REC committee and the Ministry Association collaborated to bring the annual Easter egg hunt to Shawnee Park March 30. The egg hunt was divided into categories of pre-walkers, walkers through age 4, ages 5-6, ages 9-12, and an area for those with special needs. The helicopter egg drop was delayed due to a downpour but it eventually happened. The copter dropped an estimated 5,000-10,000 plastic eggs.

