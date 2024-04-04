Rain wipes out many events, known rescheduling listed — Sports Digest: April 4, 2024

Rain has made sure it’s known that Spring is on its way, whether the temperature says so or not, and has caused early havoc for local sports with numerous postponements this week. All events on Tuesday were wiped out, while many on Monday and Wednesday were not held.

Monday will also be an empty day on the schedule due to schools closing for the solar eclipse taking place that afternoon.

Here is a list of known rescheduled events for Greene County teams:

Beavercreek — Boys tennis at Elder on Thursday was moved to April 30. Softball’s game at Wednesday couldn’t be made up on Thursday and was moved again to April 13.

Cedarville — Monday and Tuesday games against Madison Plains will become a doubleheader makeup on Saturday. Softball home game against MP on Monday moves to April 25, and Tuesday’s away game is shifted to May 3.

Fairborn — Baseball hosting Oakwood on Tuesday will become an away game played on April 13. Softball hosting Troy Wednesday shifted to Thursday.

Greeneview — Boys tennis hosting Northeastern moves from Tuesday to Friday. Baseball hosting Southeastern moves from Tuesday to April 11. Softball hosting Southeastern moves from Tuesday to April 17. Middle school track’s Tuesday meet won’t be made up.

Yellow Springs — Baseball will switch its game against Tri-County North to be a road contest, originally to be played Monday and will be made up on April 12.

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook 11, Oakwood 5

Luke Benetis and Tyler Raker both had three hits and combined for five RBI.

Drew Schindler pitched 4.2 innings allowing three runs and he struck out two in his start.

Fairborn 7, West Carrollton 1

Brayden Harris had a superb outing, striking out eight while allowing only three hits in going the distance on the mound.

Kannon Reeser drove in two runs and Cayden Osborne hit a triple in the win.

Greeneview 1, Southeastern 0

Landon Gardner’s sacrifice fly in the seventh ended the scoreless drought and was all the Rams needed to get the win.

Keegan Phillips threw a complete game, stricking out nine and allowing six hits and one walk.

Troy 7, Xenia 2

Troy scored five in the second inning to provide all the cushion it would need.

Ethan Wells had the only hit for Xenia.

Softball

Beavercreek 11, CJ 1

Beavercreek had five extra base hits, including a home run by Mckenna Beck.

Haley Ferguson gave up a leadoff triple that came in to score, and did not allow a hit the rest of the game.

Fairborn 13, West Carrollton 8

Rose McReynolds and Kyleigh Cook both had three hits and scored four times for the Skyhawks.

Lillee Walters and Taylor Shepherd both added a pair of hits in the win.

Southeastern 14, Greeneview 1

Mya Simpson crossed the plate in the first, but it was downhill afterward as the Rams took the loss.

Madison Leslie, Kennedy Dean and Simpson all hit doubles for Greeneview.

Legacy Christian 22, Carroll JV 4

Esther Augustine went 3-for-4 with four RBI, a home run and triple, while Olivia Augustine also was 3-for-4 with four RBI.

Emily McFadden made it three with 3-for-4 days and Marina Ankeney had three hits of her own.

Troy 21, Xenia 2

Taylor Walker had two hits and two RBI for Xenia.

Dakota Wagner got a hit in her first game of the season.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek 4, Sycamore B 1

Troy 5, Beavercreek B 0

Legacy Christian 4, Greeneview 1

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Springboro 2, Beavercreek 1

Owen Roether started and struck out six, while Cameron Martinsen pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Parker Shannon and Gavin Grimm had the Beavercreek hits.

Bellbrook 3, Edgewood 2

Benetis came on in the seventh and struck out the side while stranding the potential tying run at third to secure the save.

Dakota Yeagley hit a two-out, two RBI triple in the sixth to put the Golden Eagles in front.

Piqua 8, Xenia 7

Xenia entered the seventh trailing by five, but couldn’t complete the comeback in leaving the tying runner at second base.

Adam Newell and Devin Siebel both drove in two runs for the Bucs.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook 21, Fenwick 9

The Golden Eagles improve to 5-0 overall this season.

Boys Tennis

Greeneview 5, Northridge 0

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Springboro at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Fairbanks, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Triad, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Lakota West, 7 p.m.

Newark at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Lakota West, 7 p.m.

Softball

Springboro at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Valley View at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Carroll at CJ, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Fairbanks, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Triad, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Troy, 4 p.m.

Stivers at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Shawnee at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Hilliard Premier, 1 p.m.

Bellbrook, Xenia at Troy Herb Hartman Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at Impsom Invite, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Legacy Christian at Miami Valley, 12 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Franklin Monroe, 12 p.m.

Cedarville at Madison Plains (DH), 1 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Summit Country Day, 1 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Northmont at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Softball

Greeneview at Xenia, 9:30 a.m.

Fairborn at Miami Trace, 12 p.m.

Clermont Northeastern at Beavercreek, 1 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Hilliard Premier, 1 p.m.