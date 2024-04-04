Record management classes being offered to county employees

Courtesy photo | Greene County Records Center and Archives The Greene County Records Center and Archives is offering free records management training opportunities for Greene County employees.

XENIA — April is as National Records Management Month and the Greene County Records Center and Archives is offering free records management training opportunities for Greene County employees.

“It is the responsibility of all local government employees to have a basic understanding of the records management program here in Greene County,” said Robin Heise, director of the Greene County Records Center and Archives.

Heise will be promoting standards, best practices for record keeping, information management, retention schedules, and emphasizing the importance of having organized records. The archives is sponsoring the following training opportunities:

— “Cleaning up your inbox” Thursday, April 11.

— “Managing electronic records” Tuesday, April 16.

— “Dealing with public records requests” Thursday, April 25.

All training will begin at 11 a.m. in the Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road. For more information, contact the Archive Center at 937-562-6487.