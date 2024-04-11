Yellow Spring to celebrate Earth Day April 21

YELLOW SPRINGS — Locals are invited to celebrate Earth Day in Yellow Springs on April 21 with a Habitat Community Celebration.

The celebration of Earth and nature is hosted by the Yellow Springs Habitat Team and Environmental Commission, and will be held outdoors at the John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs.

This free celebration will also recognize the fourth year of Yellow Springs as a certified community habitat with the National Wildlife Federation.

Running from 1-4 p.m., local and regional community groups of all kinds will be at the event. Children’s activities and native plants for sale will also be around the lawn, and a free milkweed plant raffle will take place.

Live music will be provided by the Corndrinkers, and local food trucks will be scattered around. Drive Electric Dayton will also offer visitors free rides in an electric car.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to check out the celebration and bring your own tote bag and water bottle. More information on vendors and opportunities is at www.yswildlifehabitat.com.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.