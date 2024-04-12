Wright State grant to empower local educators, enhance education opportunities

FAIRBORN — Wright State University, in collaboration with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center and Learn to Earn Dayton, received a $230,364 grant from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce to empower local educators and enhance educational opportunities for students across the Dayton region.

Wright State will use the grant to fund a new initiative to enable more area teachers to earn valuable credentials, equipping them with the necessary qualifications to teach College Credit Plus (CCP) courses.

The university will partner with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center and Learn to Earn Dayton to credential more adjunct-eligible faculty to increase student access to college courses in high school and reduce overall college matriculation costs.

The College Credit Plus program offers high school students the chance to earn college credit while still in high school, providing them with a head start on their higher education journey.

“The ability to increase the number of faculty who can teach College Credit Plus courses in our high schools is critical to efforts to meet the educational needs of students and the workforce goals of our community,” said Shannon Cox, superintendent of the Montgomery County Educational Service Center.

By extending this opportunity to dedicated educators across the region, Wright State seeks to support their professional development and enrich the student educational experience.

“This initiative represents a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering academic excellence and supporting the growth and development of our educators,” said Susan Schaurer, vice president for enrollment management at Wright State. “Through collaboration and innovation, we are creating pathways for success that benefit both teachers and students alike.”

Wright State, known for its pioneering approach in offering comprehensive four-year degree programs, continues to cultivate academic excellence and innovation with a steadfast commitment to student success. The university provides a rich educational environment that prepares graduates for the challenges of a dynamic global landscape.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce for their investment in this initiative, as well as to the Montgomery County Educational Service Center for their invaluable partnership,” said Schaurer. “Together, we are shaping the future of education in our community.”

The university will communicate further details on how area teachers can take advantage of this opportunity to expand their skill set and positively impact the lives of students through College Credit Plus courses.