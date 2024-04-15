Mystic Life Center offers yoga, reiki, meditation

Karen Rase | Greene County News The boutique at Mystic Life has a little bit of everything — jewelry, clothing, candles, and many other items. Submitted photo | Mystic Life Create your own artwork in the center’s donation-based painting class. Submitted photo | Mystic Life Yoga classes are a patron favorite at the center.

XENIA — There’s a new store in town that wants to treat your mind, body, and soul — literally.

Mystic Life, 65 S. Allison Avenue, offers a little bit of everything. Situated in a 6,000 square foot building just off West Second Street, the store has large rooms sectioned off for specific purposes. The back studio room offers yoga, sound baths, and guided meditation classes.

“In our classroom area, we offer ‘Make and Take’ classes. You can make your own elderberry syrup, cleaning products, self-care products, and many more products using natural ingredients,” said Beth Paul-Fletcher, store owner. “We also offer crochet classes, painting classes, and many other crafting classes.”

Upcoming classes/sessions include:

— Mystic Yoga (with Windy Bird) offered every other Monday. The next class is 7 p.m. April 22.

— Hippie, Shake, Flow (with Angela Gerber) offered every other week. The next class is 7 p.m. May 2.

— The Art of Mindfulness (with Janine Phillips). The next workshop is April 23.

— Learn to Crotchet (with Karen Smith) offered the third Tuesday of the month. The next class is April 16.

The staff at the center said the bio mat and raiki healing reduces inflammation, stress, fatigue and improves sleep. The sound bath experience — a crowd favorite — occurs when there is a new or full moon.

“A sound bath is a meditative experience that harnesses the vibratory tones to promote well-being and balance in both body and mind. The belief is that specific tones and frequencies have the ability to heal your mind and body,” said Paul-Fletcher who has held self-defense classes, past-life regression workshops, vision board workshops, and introduction to crystals classes.

Paul-Fletcher left a career in legal assisting to start Mystic Life. A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has made things harder, but she said she is grateful for the loyalty of her friends and family who gave her the strength to pursue her dream.

“While this business may have been my idea, it’s been these women who believed in me that makes Mystic Life what it is. I may have created the space but together we gave Mystic Life a soul,” she said.

The store also has its own boutique containing jewelry, clothing, crystals, candles, soap, and unusual art pieces. Local vendors are encouraged to rent a space to sell their own art and various products.

Mystic Life also offers energy healing by one of its Reiki masters and a healing room that other energy healers can rent for their practice. Also on site is a salon — Timeless Hair Studio — owned by Cindy Lucas.

“There is no other location that I would want to be at — this place is exactly what I was looking for,” Lucas said. “I’ve been doing hair for 29 years now.”

Mystic Life is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The salon is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a class, call 937-990-0043.

