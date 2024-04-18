Bellbrook’s Sugar Maple Festival returns

BELLBROOK — The annual Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook just keeps getting bigger and better. The festival begins Friday, April 19, and runs through Sunday, April 21, with a full line-up of activities, additional food vendors, and new events will be unveiled.

New for 2024 — wine tasting event; pie eating contest, new place and time for the dog show, a larger area/larger tent for the beer garden, a Friday night 80s party, new additions to the food vendor line-up, maple cream puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, maple donuts from Death Grip Donuts, and a large variety of craft vendors. As in years past, unique mugs made by Outside the Box Studio will be for sale at the sales booth in the beer garden.

The 2024 Grand Marshal Jerry Burgan, started his career with the Bellbrook Service Department in December 1986. He was promoted to service foreman 2019. He is considered the back bone of day-to-day operations but is retiring after 37 years on May 31, 2024.

The 2024 Citizen of the Year, Louie Schatzberg, has been a coordinator of shuttle services for more than 15 years. He has obtained signage permits, put up shuttle signs around the community, secured vehicles/drivers, and assists festival goers with information. Schatzberg also serves as the audio-video recorder of all city council meetings.

New this year is the Ambassador Scholarship Program. Four Bellbrook students who embody the spirit of volunteerism, helping others, and supporting community causes will be awarded $500 scholarships. This program replaces the Sweetheart competition and all genders may apply. Highlights of the three-day festival include:

Friday, April 19

5-10 p.m. This year’s expanded beer garden will feature local beers and live music from Stranger and Spungewurthy. An 80’s party will also be held in the evening.

Saturday, April 20

8-10:30 p.m. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Bellbrook United Methodist Church. Adults are $10, and children 16 and under are $5. Under 2 free. Family $25.

9 a.m. Annual 5K Walk/Run starting at the St. Pierre Education Center next to Bellbrook High School.

10:30 a.m. Parade starts on W. Franklin Street near Little Sugarcreek Road and ends at the corner of Franklin and Main.

11-4 p.m. Children’s activities for kids of all ages — free carnival games, face painting, and prizes for everyone.

12-5 p.m. Sap Boil on a pot-belly stove evaporator. Samples will be available and syrup will be offered for sale.

4-5 p.m. Old fashioned pie eating contest (with both adult and kid competitions), featuring locally made Oatmeal Maple Pie.

Sunday, April 21

12-4 p.m. Wine from several local Ohio wineries will be included in the wine tasting.

1 p.m. Dog show to be held in Bellbrook Park. Pre-registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Live music and a Taylor Swift hour from 1-2 p.m.

12-4 p.m. Children’s activities

