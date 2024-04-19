Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Brian Forschner, Xenia city planner, discusses Parks & Rec goals with a family as the public views the city’s first draft of neXtPlan, the community-based vision for the city of Xenia. The city held an open house on April 16 to encourage public feedback on their proposed goals for the city. After several months of analysis, public meetings, surveys, pop-up events and focus groups, the city now has a draft of neXtPlan, which will serve as the city’s updated comprehensive plan. The draft neXtPlan has many goals and strategies such as implementing the Market District plan, creating a catalyst for downtown revitalization; reposition downtown county facilities to promote efficiency/compatible design and downtown vitality, maintain and enhance historic neighborhoods adjacent to downtown, and many other goals. The public is invited to view the NeXt Plan, explore the interactive Future Land Use Map, and engage with the live survey.

