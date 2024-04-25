Cedarville turns triple play during 17-2 win at LCA

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Cedarville turned a triple play during its 17-2 win at Legacy Christian on Wednesday. Chloe Miller (left) made a catch in left field, Adyson Rodgers (middle) tagged out a runner at home, and Heather Dutenhaver (right) tagged another runner at third during the play in the third inning. Cedarville junior Ayden Rodgers (left) and freshman Lydia Betts (right) try to make a play on a ground ball. Cedarville senior Ryleigh Burnett (right) rounds third as her coach lets her know of the defense’s status during her inside-the-park home run hit during the second inning.

XENIA — Cedarville won a rescheduled game at Legacy Christian 17-2 on Wednesday. Highlighting the victory was a triple play turned by the Indians during the third inning.

Legacy Christian trailed 8-1 to start the ending and hit four straight singles to plate a run and have a rally going with no outs. With Hadassah Oliver at the plate, she barreled a fly ball near the left field line. Chloe Miller raced from her spot and was able to track it down on the run for the out.

As Chloe Miller’s momentum took her into foul territory, she bobbled the exchange from her glove and the ball rolled in front of her. Even though she was roughly 20 feet from the infield, the bobble sparked LCA’s Ali Solomon to tag up and attempt to score from third base. Chloe Miller threw home to catcher Adyson Rodgers, the throw beating Solomon by several feet to allow Rodgers to swipe a tag on Solomon as she ran by in front of the plate.

At the same time, Liz Miller took off from second to try and advance to third. Rodgers quickly turned and fired a throw to Heather Dutenhaver who got her glove on Liz Miller’s chest just before she was able to step in to complete the 7-2-5 triple play.

LCA coaches asked umpires to confer if Chloe Miller’s initial catch should have been ruled an error, but they quickly determined enough time has passed from the time she made the catch before attempting the exchange for it to count as an out.

Cedarville went on to add seven more runs in the sixth inning to secure the run-rule victory.

Ryleigh Burnett went 3-for-4 with RBI, including an inside the park home run, to lead the Indians. After Katelyn Reed hit a two-out single to extend the second inning, Burnett bounced a ball near the third base line that went under the glove of Concetta Augustine near the bag. The ball rolled nearly all the way down into the left field corner as Burnett raced around the bases to score standing up.

Burnett also had a triple, along with Brenna Atknis and Adyson Rodgers, as Cedarville pounded out eight extra base hits in the game.

Joscelyn Evans went the distance in the circle, striking out eight batters and walking none to get the win.

LCA was led by Concetta and Esther Augustine, who both had two hits. Concetta Augustine had the lone RBI, hitting a seeing eye single in the third before the triple play. Esther Augustine scored in the second inning after stealing second and third on errant pitches before dashing home after a passed ball.

Cedarville returns to league play on Friday when it hosts Northeastern. Legacy Christian was scheduled to host Yellow Springs on Thursday.

