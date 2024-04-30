Spradlin to speak at Republican women’s club

XENIA — Reserve Deputy Sheriff Tim Spradlin will be the speaker at the next Xenia Republican Women’s Club meeting, being held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 in the party headquarters at 45 E; Main Street, Xenia.

Spradlin will present information about the Annual Gene Fischer Flag Day Ceremony, June 14, 2024, and proper flag retirement. Attorney General Dave Yost is the speaker at this year’s flag retirement ceremony.

Spradlin was an original member of the late Sheriff Gene Fischer’s small committee that established the first annual Flag Day ceremony in 2016 at the fairgrounds. He graduated from Xenia High School in 1978 and served in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve. An Iraq combat veteran, he retired as a first sergeant after nearly 30 total years.

He also worked more than 40 total years as a local firefighter, paramedic, and law enforcement officer. Spradlin and his wife, Susan, operate a non-profit equine therapy program, Finally Home Farm. It provides free equine-assisted therapies to military, veterans, and first responders who struggle with emotional wounds.