Beavercreek woman indicted on 36 counts including securities fraud and theft

Kirk

BEAVERCREEK — A Greene County woman is facing 36 felony counts after a Grand Jury returned an indictment on April 24.

Beverly Ann Kirk, 65, of Beavercreek, was charged with securities fraud, unlicensed securities activity, theft, theft from a person in a protected class, and securing writings by deception. The indictment was unsealed on April 30, following Kirk’s arrest the same day.

The indictment alleges that between 2019 and 2024, Kirk, an insurance agent, solicited three of her agency’s clients, one of them elderly, to invest at least $235,000 in various investments, including non-existent jumbo CDs and investments allegedly issued by an insurance underwriter. The indictment further alleges that Kirk misappropriated the investments for her own personal use.

During the course of several months, the matter was investigated by the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Securities. The charged offenses include felonies of the second, third, and fourth degrees. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification for $235,000 according to a release from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

“Ms. Kirk exploited the trust that these victims placed in her and must now face the consequences for her greed,” said Ohio Securities Commissioner Andrea Seidt. “We urge investors to call the Ohio Division of Securities to make sure they are working with properly licensed professionals and investing in legitimate products before they hand over their hard-earned money.”

Kirk remains detained in the Greene County Jail without bail pending her arraignment and bond hearing, scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2.