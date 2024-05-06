Lopez

CEDARVILLE — After three years of success in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a Cedarville High School sophomore is hoping to give others a chance to show off their spelling skills.

And maybe win a little scholarship money as well.

Sophia Lopez — who was a semifinalist and finished 16th nationally as a seventh grader — is organizing The Champion City Spelling Bee, believed to be the first of its kind, at least in this area. Not just open to students, Lopez said anyone can enter regardless of age. Entrants in grades 6-12 will be eligible to win a literacy scholarship of around $300.

“I’m excited about this,” Lopez said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people about what I’ve done in spelling.”

She said she wants to “open that door” for other would-be spellers.

To help make things fair, each round will be sponsored and have a theme, with the word list being based on that theme. For instance, one round could be music related, Lopez said. Another could be based on street names people see throughout Springfield.

“We really are trying to target people of all ages,” Lopez said, adding that she’s not overly concerned that adults will dominate.

She said she knows middle and high school students who can hang with adults and she knows “accomplished spellers” even younger.

The competition will take place June 8 at Wittenberg University’s Shouvlin Center in Springfield. The entry fee is $10 and Lopez is capping the bee at 30 entrants. The fees, along with the sponsorships, will go toward the scholarship. There are other prizes as well, Lopez said, including concert tickets and a handmade trophy.

More information on how to register can be found on Instagram @thechampioncityspellingbee or obtained via email at [email protected].

Registration closes May 24.

