Fairborn, Beavercreek prevail at local track meets

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn boys track and field team defended its home turf with a team win in the Rex Aukerman Relays on Saturday.

The boys held off Tecumseh by one point in the competition. Xenia came in third place.

The Fairborn girls finished in second place behind Tecumseh, with Xenia also getting third in the five-team field.

Fairborn won team races in the boys 4×800 relay, as well as girls 4×800, 4×100 and 4×400 relays. Individual winners include Dominic Buschelman in the boys 1600 and 3200 runs, Macy Rohler in the girls 400 dash, Peyton Harris for the boys 300 hurdles, Sydney Coleman for the girls shot put and discus, Keyshawn Carter in the boys shot put, Serenity Ulmer-Earnest in the girls long jump, Cameron Faircloth for the boys long jump, and Ezra Gumbert the boys high jump.

Xenia prevailed in the girls 4×800 relay and boys 4×200 relay. Cristian Corbett prevailed in the boys 400 dash, Alaiya Meaux in the girls 200 dash, and Roman Smith in the boys 200 dash.

Two qualify for state from Warner

Warner Middle School’s Azalynn Mira and Max Greene have qualified for the OHSAA Middle School state track and field championships.

Mira made the competition in the girls long jump, and Greene qualified in the boys shot put after setting the new MVL record during the MVL middle school track and field championships.

The state competition will take place on Saturday in Hilliard.

Bellbrook competes at Roosevelt

The Golden Eagles had its boys team finish third and girls in fourth of the 19-team meet held at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

The girls won the 4×800 relay, and Allison High was champion of the 3200 run.

Mikuya Ford was the runaway winner in the boys 2000 steeplechase.

Beavercreek wins Firebird Invitational

The Beavercreek boys team outpointed Butler at the two-day event. The girls side finished in second place.

Kaleb Bryant won the boys long jump on Thursday.

On Friday, the boys and girls teams both prevailed in the 4×200 relay. Kayleigh Keyes won the girls 400 dash, as did Kaden Ellerbe in the boys race with a new meet record and setting the fastest time in the state this year at 46.99.

Jackson Davis won the boys 800 run, and Kayla Messer was the girls 3200 run winner. The boys team won the 4×400 relay.

