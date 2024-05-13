Farm Forum to feature Young’s update

Submitted photo | Jerry Mahan Dan Young, CEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy, will give an update on his family’s business during the May 20 Farm Forum meeting.

XENIA — The next Greene County Farm Forum meeting will be a sweet one.

Literally.

Farm Forum will meet at Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs on Monday, May 20 to hear an update on the family run business. CEO Dan Young will share the changes which have taken place at Young’s and what plans are in the future including the new carousel.

Plan to arrive early enough (around 6:30 p.m.) to order and eat prior to the program at approximately 7:15 p.m. Once you have your food, meet up in the meeting room in the new restaurant. No reservations are required.

The meeting is open to the public. For more information call Jerry Mahan at 937-372-5711.

Young’s Jersey Dairy is at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road.