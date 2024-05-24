Forsberg: The Holy Spirit continues His work

“Now those who had been scattered by the persecution that broke out when Stephen was killed traveled as far as Phoenicia, Cyprus and Antioch, spreading the word only among Jews.

Some of them, however, men from Cyprus and Cyrene, went to Antioch and began to speak to Greeks also, telling them the good news about the Lord Jesus. The Lord’s hand was with them, and a great number of people believed and turned to the Lord.” (Acts 11:19-21)

Of course, the believers took their faith in Jesus with them wherever they went, and it was visible to unbelievers – Jews and Gentiles. They could not hide their trust in Jesus. It showed. That was wonderful! But not enough. Luke in his writing makes it very clear, here and elsewhere, that the Lord had to have a hand in it if there were to be new believers. Living a godly life, sharing about Jesus, is not enough. The overwhelming power of the Holy Spirit has to bring that home to the unbeliever. And He does.

As followers of Jesus, we are reminded of our part in God’s saving work. It is not insignificant. It is essential. Our actions and words are necessary for the Lord to use in bringing others to trust in Jesus. But, our witness is never perfect enough to save anyone. We are flawed and sinful followers of Jesus and know that only He, through the Holy Spirit, brings saving faith. Yet, humbly, stumbling, may we do our part.

Heavenly Father, we are weak in our witness to You and Your Son. Help us by Your Spirit to have the boldness to live and speak for You. Thus, bringing others to saving faith through the power of Your Holy Spirit.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.