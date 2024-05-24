Photos: Warner students cross over classrooms for projects

Courtesy photos | Xenia Community Schools

Warner Middle School seventh graders participated in a mini unit about solar ovens that crossed classrooms. In science they built solar ovens out of pizza boxes and learned about heat transfer. In social studies, students made booklets to learn about cooking throughout history. Then in math, students did a lesson on surface area and learned how to calculate the area of the various items, including the pizza boxes used to build the ovens. And finally, in language arts, students worked in groups to discuss whether or not artificial intelligence could ever do all of our cooking for us and designed their own pizza robots.