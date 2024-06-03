GC Council on Aging to host two events

XENIA — The Greene County Council on Aging has two big events coming up.

The community is invited to the annual council yard sale, to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the GCCOA parking lot, 1195 W. Second Street.

The sale will offer kids’ toys and accessories, jewelry, small furniture, crafts, tools, holiday and miscellaneous decor, household items, and gardening items. Neither clothing, books, CDs, nor DVDs are being offered this year. Proceeds from this event will benefit GCCOA’s Grab Bar Installation Program.

The second event is the Summer Solstice Shindig, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second Street. The GCCOA will offer a variety of entertainment for this free event. Activities will include games such as “wheel of summer” trivia; tabletop toss, paper airplane challenge, and beach ball volleyball.

There will also be a “cloud race tourney” which includes 16 brackets and a $5 entry fee. Contact the council to reserve your spot. Live music with Mark Whitt and the True Bluegrass will run from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

For more information, call 937-376-5486.