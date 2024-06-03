Xenia names new assistant city manager

Henry

XENIA — Eric Henry has been named Xenia assistant city manager.

Henry replaces Jared Holloway, who had served as the assistant city manager since September 2017 and recently decided to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector.

Henry comes to the city from Greene County, where he began as economic development coordinator in 2016 before being promoted to director of development in 2020. During his tenure with Greene County, he provided management and oversight of numerous large projects across the county.

His experience in project management and development will be an asset to the city, and his leadership style and passion for the community make him a great fit, according to City Manager Brent Merriman.

“Eric’s addition will allow for continuity of strength in our development department and reinforce our commitment to pursuing continued economic growth,” Merriman said. “Eric has years of active duty military service with the Air Force, and he continues in reserve service to our state and country. This experience will be invaluable as we seek to expand connections to and opportunities from WPAFB.”

Henry holds a bachelor’s of arts in English with a concentration in business and technical writing and a master’s in public administration, both from Wright State University. Henry joined the United States Air Force in October 2004 and currently serves as a first sergeant with the United States Air Force Reserve. He was the recipient of the 445th AMDS First Sergeant of the Year in 2022.

Henry and his family reside in Greene County and plan to relocate to City of Xenia in the near future, according to city officials.