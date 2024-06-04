Wide load transport attracts crowds in Xenia

Pathway schedule on June 4, 2024:
- East on Dayton Xenia Rd. to Trebein Rd.
- South on Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.
- East on Dayton Xenia Rd. to Progress Dr.
- South on Progress Dr. to Main Street
- East on Main Street to Allison Ave.
- South on Allison Ave. to Bellbrook Ave.
- West on Bellbrook Ave. to Industrial Blvd.
- South on Industrial Blvd. to U. S. 42
- North on U. S. 42 to Old U. S. 35
- East on Old U. S. 35 thru Village of Jamestown to SR 734
- East on SR 734 thru Jeffersonville to substation