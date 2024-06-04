Subscribe
Home Notice Box Top Stories Wide load transport attracts crowds in Xenia

Steven Wright
-
0

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

An electric transformer weighing more than 300,000 pounds is escorted by City of Xenia police vehicles as it makes its way down Progress Drive Tuesday afternoon. The equipment was being moved through Xenia and eastern Greene County on its way to its final destination at the Honda plant in Fayette County. Several area roads were to be shut down for several hours as the vehicles transporting the equipment drove through the city.

The transformer is roughly 135 feet long, 16 feet wide and close to 20 feet in height.

Many Xenia residents were lined up on the side of roadways to watch the transformer be escorted through the city.

Pathway schedule on June 4, 2024:

  • East on Dayton Xenia Rd. to Trebein Rd.

  • South on Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

  • East on Dayton Xenia Rd. to Progress Dr.

  • South on Progress Dr. to Main Street
  • East on Main Street to Allison Ave.

  • South on Allison Ave. to Bellbrook Ave.

  • West on Bellbrook Ave. to Industrial Blvd.

  • South on Industrial Blvd. to U. S. 42
  • North on U. S. 42 to Old U. S. 35
  • East on Old U. S. 35 thru Village of Jamestown to SR 734
  • East on SR 734 thru Jeffersonville to substation

