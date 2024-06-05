Postseason run ends for Bellbrook in state semifinals

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook players and coaches gather together one final time on the field following the conclusion of Wednesday’s Division II state semifinal game. The Golden Eagles lost to Columbus St. Francis DeSales 17-1. Bellbrook senior Jack Bamford (23) runs upfield with possession early in Wednesday’s game against DeSales. Keeping a close eye on the DeSales offensive player is Bellbrook junior Preston Valentie (14). Bellbrook senior Jacob Umina (81) checks the ball handler for DeSales. Bellbrook students and fans came in strong numbers to support their Golden Eagles on Wednesday.

DAYTON — The unknown journey has ended for Bellbrook’s boys lacrosse.

Columbus St. Francis DeSale handled the Golden Eagles in Wednesday’s Division II state semifinal matchup at CJ’s Roger Glass Stadium by a 17-1 score.

A rough ending to what has otherwise been an exciting postseason path saw Bellbrook reach new heights. The school’s first ever regional title highlighted what finished as the most decorated season in school history.

The team finished 13-4 overall and earned a top-two seed in the region.

The Stallions, which have won two state championships and are in the state final four for the fifth time in eight seasons, simply were more seasoned.

“We knew they were good,” Molseed said. “We knew they were experienced and had been in this position before. Being our first time in that situation, I think it kind of showed as we struggled.”

DeSales scored the first two goals of the match before Bellbrook got on the board. Running from the point and through defenders by the net, Nolan Severit slammed home a ball past the keeper to make the score 2-1 at the 9:08 mark of the first quarter.

Bellbrook’s offense got a few shots off the remainder of the half, but DeSales forced several turnovers to end possessions and rarely allowed clear shooting lanes.

Defensive play held strong for most of the first half for Bellbrook. Allowing only two goals over the next 15 minutes after the Golden Eagles scored, the match did not feel like it was getting away from the team until near halftime. A trio of goals in the final two minutes pushed the lead for DeSales out to 9-1 at the break and allowed them to not look back.

“The effort was there,” Molseed said. “The ability to follow through and execute wasn’t always, and that’s kind of the next level.”

Molseed said he let his team know the disappointment was OK, calling many of their struggles in the game uncharacteristic and believing experience got the best of them.

The example set by his seniors which helped take the program to new heights have set the blueprint for future classes to follow, Molseed said. And now that Bellbrook knows what it takes to get one step from playing for a state title, they can be ready for that next chance.

“Sometimes the further you go, the harder it is and for these guys it’s going to take some time,” Molseed said. “I think they’ve seen what they’re capable of, and so we’ll just keep working and hope that we get another opportunity and we can do well in the future.”

