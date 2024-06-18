Cooling stations opened in preparation for heat wave

FAIRBORN — A serious heat wave is coming through Fairborn this week, and the city has cooling stations to give residents a break.

The Fairborn Municipal Government made a post on Facebook outlining 12 locations to be used as cooling stations for those who aren’t otherwise able to escape the heat, which according to WDTN is likely to reach the upper 90s in an excessive heat watch.

The Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, is one cooling station, along with the Beavercreek Community Library at 3618 Dayton Xenia Road.

The Cedarville Community Library (20 S. Miller Street), Fairborn Community Library (1 E. Main Street), Jamestown Community Library (86 Seaman Drive), Winters-Bellbrook Community Library (57 W. Franklin Street), Yellow Springs Community Library (415 Xenia Ave.) and Xenia Community Library (76 E. Market Street) are also cooling stations.

Along with Beavercreek’s Senior center, the Fairborn Senior Center (325 N. 3rd Street) and Yellow Springs Senior Center (227 Xenia Ave.) are also options.

The Yellow Springs Senior Center (227 Xenia Ave.), John Bryan Community Center (100 Dayton Street) and Fairborn Police Department lobby (70 W. Hebble Ave.) are the last three cooling stations.

