XENIA — A Juneteenth celebration will be held Wednesday at Lexington Park.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a tribute balloon launch for those who lost their lives in the freedom of slaves.

The Ministry Association of Xenia will offer the Spoken Word, refreshments, and prayer in honor of the holiday that ended slavery in 1865. For more information, contact Teresa Wright-Thomas at 937-270-1424.